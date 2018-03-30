Richa Chadha to walk for Rinku Sobti at a fashion week

Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha will walk the runway for designer Rinku Sobti who will showcase a collection titled “Transcending” at Vaunt International Fashioner Week here on Saturday.

“It’s the first season of Vaunt International Fashioner Week and I am really excited for it. It’s an immense pleasure walking the ramp for designer Rinku Sobti, her collection is what I can relate to which makes it easy for me to connect with it,” Richa said in a statement.

The collection consists of two approaches to the design – one is the exclusive hand painted organzas and second, the sophisticated artwork which has organza sheerness peeping through.

The collection entails of dresses, pants, jumpsuits and evening gowns with hints of lace, hand embroideries, and macrame which is a Sobti trademark.

–IANS

