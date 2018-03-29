Richa Chadha working on ‘Inside Edge 2’ (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha is in talks with the makers of “Inside Edge” for the second season of the web series.

The story of “Inside Edge” revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. It was the first Amazon original web series from India.

The actress shared an update on the second part while responding to a Twitter user who posted: “Watching ‘Inside Edge’ again and looking at Zarina I found my lost strength again and know that despite the odds being against you, you can be a winner. Thank you Richa Chadha for playing this role so wonderfully you make Zarina more special for me.”

To this, Richa said: “Oh Man! Just had a meeting for ‘Inside Edge’ Season 2 and I cannot frigging wait.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s prank story

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says actor Ajay Devgn once played a very ‘teekha’ prank on her.

The actress talked about the prank when she became part of MTV Beats show “Lol April”, said a statement from the channel.

“During the shoot of ‘Son of Sardaar’ in Patiala, while having dinner with the whole crew, Ajay sir came to me with a bowl full of gajar ka halwa,” Sonakshi said.

“He kept asking me to try it because it was so special and tasty. Even though I don’t really eat gajar ka halwa, I still took a spoonful of it as he was really persistent. Little did I know that it wasn’t halwa, but, a bowl full of chili paste. I had smoke coming out of my ears and water running out of my eyes. It was one of the most teekha pranks that anyone has ever played on me,” she added.

