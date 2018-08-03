Richard Gere set to become dad again

London, Aug 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Richard Gere is expecting his first child with second wife Alejandra Silva.

The Madrid-based Spanish daily ABC, which broke the story, had also reported Gere’s wedding to Silva, 33 years his junior, earlier this year, dailymail.co.uk said.

The “Pretty Woman” star exchanged vows with Silva after four years together at a civil ceremony in Spain in April before celebrating the occasion with friends and family at his home near New York.

According to the report, it was not yet clear if the child would be born in Spain or the US, where Silva is now believed to be based most of the time.

Gere, who will celebrate his 69th birthday at the end of this month, has an 18-year-old son Homer with former wife Carey Lowell.

Silva, who met Gere while divorcing her first husband Govind Friedland, has a five-year-old son Alberto.

–IANS

sug/mr