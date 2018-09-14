Richard Gere, wife to welcome their first child together

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra are expecting their first child together and received a special blessing on their upcoming arrival from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

The 69-year-old actor and the 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist married in April.

Alejandra posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photograph of her and Richard meeting the Dalai Lama, who is putting his hand over her baby bump while holding her other hand, reports eonline.com.

“Just a few moments ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come..” she wrote.

This will be the second child for both Richard, a practicing Tibetan Buddhist who has met the Dalai Lama before, and Alejandra.

The actor has an 18-year-old son, Homer, from a previous marriage. His wife, who is his third, also has a five-year-old son, Albert, from a previous marriage.

