Richarlison gets Brazil No.9 shirt

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 6 (IANS) Everton forward Richarlison has been handed Brazil’s storied No. 9 shirt for friendlies against the US and El Salvador.

Richarlison will wear the number made famous by legendary strikers such as Tostao and Ronaldo, who spearheaded Brazil’s World Cup triumphs in 1970 and 2002 respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

The last player to don the No. 9 shirt for the Selecao was Gabriel Jesus, who is absent from coach Tite’s current squad after a disappointing World Cup in Russia.

Brazil face the US in New Jersey on Friday and El Salvador in Washington four days later.

Richarlison was drafted into the Selecao squad last week after Fluminense striker Pedro was ruled out of the friendlies with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in as many Premier League matches since joining Everton from Watford for a reported fee of 40 million British pounds (around $51 million) in July.

–IANS

