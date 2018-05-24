Richa’s play ‘The Life in Telling’ to be made into short film

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha says turning her “The Life in Telling” play into a short film will reach a new level and to many more people.

“The first show of the play in Mumbai went off well and it was great to see a packed venue. The response to it has been great. We have even got requests from people asking when the next show would be in the city. It was quite a good surprise when the production told us that due to the responses they had received they were making the play into a short film,” Richa said in a statement.

She added: “And adding to that is the fact that it might just be the first of its kind. While watching it as a play has its own feel, as a short film it will reach a whole new level and many more people.”

“The Life in Telling” is directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and stars Vinay Pathak and Ashwin Mushran. It was held at the Royal Opera House here exclusively for the heads of the international bank HSBC. The officials decided to sponsor the short film based on the play.

The film shall also be named after the play and it will have three stories with a common thread. Richa will be playing the female lead in all three stories along with Vinay.

The “Fukrey Returns” actress will also be seen in the upcoming feature film “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

–IANS

