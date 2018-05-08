‘Rick and Morty’ scores 70-episode order

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Popular animated series “Rick and Morty” has been renewed for another 70 episodes.

Cable network Adult Swim has announced the renewal order, which is a part of a new long-term deal the network has signed with series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, reports variety.com.

The series follows a sociopathic genius scientist Rick who drags his inherently timid grandson Morty on insanely dangerous adventures across the multi-verse. The new deal will more than double the amount of episodes the series has currently aired.

Harmon and Roiland announced they were going back to work on the series in a video posted on Roiland and Harmon’s Instagram accounts, which featured the comic pair showering together in Harmon’s home.

