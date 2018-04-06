Rick Astley surprised by Foo Fighters duet

London, April 9 (IANS) Singer Rick Astley still has “no idea” why he was invited to perform with rock band Foo Fighters at a fest in Japan last year.

The 1980s’ pop legend was invited by the group’s frontman Dave Grohl to join them onstage at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival last year in August. Astley says the event was “nuts”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It just all went nuts,” Astley said as he recounted the incident on a TV show.

“Dave Grohl came over and said ‘hello’, gave me a hug, and then half an hour later he’s inviting me onto the stage. I never met them before, I have no idea why he’d invite me onstage. I didn’t know what it was all about.

“And then he just kind of whispered and said, ‘We’re doing your tune, but we’re gonna do it like ‘Teen spirit’, and that was it. And off we went,” he said.

Astley says he would love to collaborate with the band in future.

