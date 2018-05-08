Ricky Gervais to create, star in ‘After Life’

London, May 11 (IANS) Ricky Gervais will star in and create comedy series “After Life”, to be streamed on Netflix.

Gervais stars in the show as Tony, a man with a perfect life, but somebody who’s thrown into disarray when his wife Lisa suddenly passes away, reports variety.com.

Contemplating suicide, Tony instead decides to go out and punish the world as he sees fit, doing as he pleases no matter the consequences. Thinking of his newfound honesty and desire to do whatever he wants as a superpower, he will be left wondering exactly what to do when those around him try to save the nice guy they once knew.

The series consisting of six 30-minute episodes, have also been directed and co-executive produced by Gervais.

No images or a trailer for the show have yet been revealed. Other cast members are also yet to be announced.

–IANS

ks/rb/bg