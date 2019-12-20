Rigging during organisational polls: Punjab Youth Cong workers

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Youth Congress members are miffed with the organisational polls held in the state and many have trooped to the capital and are holding a sit-in protest at the IYC headquarters here.

They have demanded that Rahul Gandhi should meet them and hear their grievances as it was under his tenure as General Secretary In-charge that these elections were introduced.

The supporters of Jasvinder Singh Jassi who lost the elections to Birender Dhillon alleged that there was booth capturing by the supporters of the winning candidate.

The candidate is also on protest at the IYC office for the past few days.

Mandeep Singh who was at the protest said: “Many rules have been flouted by the winners and Jasvir Singh has been defeated due to rigging.”

As per the youth elections, the runner up became Senior Vice president in the organisation.

The organisational election which took place in Punjab has mired in controversy as many leaders complained of rigging.

The Youth Congress has refused to comment on the controversy and instead tweeted: “Our best wishes to the newly elected state president of Punjab Youth Congress Shri @brinderdhillon.God bless you on your journey ahead.”

