Right clothes can transform actor into character: Rrahul Sudhir

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) “Rajaa Betaa” star Rrahul Sudhir says it is amazing how the right clothes transform an actor into the character.

“It is amazing how the right clothes transform an actor into the character and the attire that I wear on-screen just turned out to be a blessing in disguise for me,” Rrahul said in a statement.

The actor realised this when he attended a wedding in Delhi in his reel clothes. The actor took a flight from Jaipur to Delhi after wrapping up the shoot and joined the celebrations.

“I had to attend a wedding function in Delhi, but I was shooting cut-to-cut. I rushed from my set wearing my costume to catch the flight in a rush. By the time I landed in Delhi, it was already a little late and I had no time to pick a new outfit. But all in all, it was one of the best experiences of my life,” added the actor, who is seen as Vedant in the Zee TV.

–IANS

sug/rb