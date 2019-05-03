Rightly or wrongly EC has taken a call: SC junks Dev’s plea

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to examine a writ petition filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing polls after it came across an order already passed by the Election Commission on the same complaint.

The court said that rightly or wrongly a decision had been taken by the EC and communicated to the Congress. Hence, under such circumstances, Dev’s writ was disposed off as infructuous.

If there continued to be a problem with the orders passed, the party can challenge them separately.

The court observed that according to the poll panel’s preliminary objection, Dev had only asked the EC to decide on complaints against Modi and Shah’s hate speeches.

–IANS

ss/in/mr