Rights activists sent to police remand till November 6

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 27 (IANS) A Pune Special Court on Saturday sent human rights activists Vernon S. Gonsalves and Arun T. Ferreira to police custody till November 6 for the Koregaon-Bhima caste riots of January 1, officials said here.

The development came a day after the Special Judge of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Court, K.D. Vadane, passed a common order on Friday evening declining the bail applications of Sudha Bharadwaj, Gonsalves and Ferreira in the case filed against them by the Vishrambaug police station here.

Shortly after their bail pleas were rejected, Gonsalves was arrested from his Pune home and Ferreira from Thane. They were under ‘house arrest’ for almost two months following Supreme Court directives.

A police team has proceeded to Faridabad, Haryana to nab Bharadwaj and she was likely to be brought to Pune soon.

–IANS

