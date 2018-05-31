Rihanna breaks up with Hassan Jameel

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Singer Rihanna and her Saudi businessman and boyfriend Hassan Jameel are no longer together as she “gets tired of men sometimes”.

The pair had never confirmed their relationship after being spotted canoodling in a jacuzzi in Ibiza last year. But now, according to an entertainment portal Media Take Out, Rihanna has snapped ties with the billionaire, reports mirror.co.uk.

“It was a good relationship but now it’s over. Of course, Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does: breaks men’s hearts,” a source said.

“Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes,” added the source.

