Rihanna loves her bottom, breasts

London, Aug 2 (IANS) Singer Rihanna says she does not want to lose her derriere or breasts when she embarks on a new fitness regime.

Asked what it’s like to be a pin-up girl, the “Work” hitmaker told Vogue magazine,: “OK, you are asking the wrong person. I do not know, maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now. I do not know.

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my b***s, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a b***, then you have a gut.”

Rihanna also said that she’s become increasingly wary of the people she surrounds herself with, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The chart-topping star said she has become more savvy over time.

she shared: “I’m very picky about friends. I don’t like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don’t want to let go of that.

“I’ve been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family.”

Rihanna previously said of being intimidated by her own fame, saying it can be poisonous.

She said said she even dreams about being able to do normal, everyday things in life, like buying her own groceries.

“It’s the thing I fear the most: to be swallowed up by that bubble. It can be poison to you, fame. I literally dream about buying my own groceries … because it is something that is real and normal,” Rihanna said.

