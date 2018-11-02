Rihanna slams Trump for using her music at rallies

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Singer Rihanna posted a scathing tweet about US President Donald Trump using her music at Republican rallies.

The Barbadian artiste’s attention was drawn to a tweet which mentioned that Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” was blaring at a rally as aides tossed free Trump t-shirts into the crowd, reported independent.co.uk.

In response, Rihanna tweeted: “Not for much longer… me nor my people would ever be at or around one of these tragic rallies, so thanks for the head’s up!”

Prior to her tweet about “Don’t Stop the Music”, Rihanna had endorsed Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum for Governor of Florida in the midterm elections.

“You have the opportunity to make history this election,” she wrote on Instagram, addressing the US voters who will head to the polls on Tuesday.

“The US has only had four black governors in its entire history, and we can help make Andrew Gillum the next one and Florida’s first,” she added.

The Grammy award-winner is the latest prominent artiste to denounce Trump for using their music to promote causes they do not believe in. Pharrell Williams sent a legal challenge over his use of the song “Happy” on the day of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

