RIIL Q2 net profit down 21.9%

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) on Monday reported a 21.9 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter which ended on September 30.

According to the company, its net profit during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2.10 crore, from Rs 2.69 crore reported for the second quarter of 2017-18.

“During the quarter ended September 30, RIIL achieved total revenue of Rs 2,518

lakh as compared to Rs 2,380 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the company said in a statement.

RIlL said it continues to provide infrastructure support services namely transportation of petroleum products and water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Ltd.

“RIIL presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil,” the statement said.

–IANS

ravi-rv/mr