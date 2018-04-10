RIIL’s Q4 net profit at Rs 2.54 cr

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (RIIL) on Thurday said its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31 stood at Rs 2.54 crore.

According to the company, its net profit for the financial year 2017-18 stood at Rs 9.74 crore.

The company’s total revenue for Q4 2017-18 was reported at Rs 27.22 crore, while for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 it was at Rs 101.55 crore.

“Income from product transportation service increased from Rs 2,621 lakh to Rs 3,099

lakh on year-on-year basis,” the company said in a statement.

The company said in a statement, that its Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 637 lakh payout including dividend distribution tax for the year ended March 31, 2018.

“RIIL continues to provide infrastructure support services namely transportation of petroleum products and water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire, and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Limited,” the statement added.

