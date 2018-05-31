Rijiju dubs Congress a party sans ideology

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Thursday termed the Congress as an “ideology less (family) party” and alleged that it preaches tolerance but practices intolerance.

“Congress party’s preach tolerance, practice intolerance” is exposed. Why can’t different ideologies co-exist in India? Of course, Congress is ideology-less (family) party,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

The Minister’s remarks came after several Congress leaders slammed former President Pranab Mukherjee for attending a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event in Nagpur. Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee was among those who expressed opposition to the visit.

–IANS

rak/ps/vd