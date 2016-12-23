Rijiju meets Manipur CM over economic blockade

Imphal/New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Friday met Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh over the economic blockade in the state imposed by Nagas.

According to informed sources, Rijiju will visit the areas worst hit by the blockade imposed by the United Naga Council to denounce the creation of seven new districts from areas inhabited by Nagas in Manipur.

The Imphal Valley has been simmering following the Congress government’s decision to create Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin districts.

Naga protesters are preventing all trucks from reaching the Imphal Valley. Trucks, which transport essential goods, are also being blocked from leaving the valley.

“Heading for Manipur to review the security situation. Must resolve the prevailing humanitarian crisis due to economic blockade,” Rijiju earlier tweeted.

–IANS

