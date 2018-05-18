RIL partners with PROLINE to co-brand sports apparels

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said that it has entered in a partnership with ‘PROLINE’ to co-brand a range of sports apparel manufactured using its ‘R|Elan’ fabrics.

As per the deal, ‘R|Elan’ co-branded ‘PROLINE’ products will use RIL’s ‘R|Elan Kooltex’ or ‘R|Elan FreeFlow’ fabrics to manufacture garments with special properties of odour free and quick dry.

“The R|Elan technologies would help consumers have a pleasant and comfortable user experience. RIL’s R|Elan Kooltex is a performance fabric, capable of moisture

management in apparel. It has found acceptance with the makers of PROLINE,” the company said in a statement.

“The elegant R|Elan PROLINE apparels will provide a unique experience to its customers to beat the tropical Indian climate, as the garments dry quickly thus lowering the body temperature. Whilst the another range which would help cut body odour, in the tropical climate of the country.”

According to RIL, ‘R|Elan co-branding exercise’ will give it a strong foothold in the Rs 2,500 crore Indian sports apparel industry.

The active, sportswear segment has a 10-15 per cent, or Rs 2,500 crore market share of the Rs 250,000 crore Indian apparel industry, while its largest sub-segment — ethnic wear and sarees commands a Rs 60,000 crore share.

“We are proud to provide R|Elan technologies to ‘PROLINE’ so that the Indian sports loving youth are assured of comfortable, durable, quality products. We at Reliance put thrust on developing technologies and products that brings smiles on the face of end customers,” Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Business, RIL was quoted as saying in the statement.

“This partnership will help us establish strong foothold in the fast growing

sportswear market.”

The umbrella brand — ‘R|Elan’ — encompasses a range of new-age fabrics through which RIL aims to cater to all consumers across all apparel segments – active wear, sportswear, denim, formal wear and womenswear.

“RIL has partnered with more than 25 textile players that are equipped to produce new-age fabrics using R|Elan technologies,” the statement said.

“With increasing consumer demand for specific higher performance apparels, the opportunities for strong polyester adoption is on the rise. RIL is committed to provide one of the best solutions to the apparel manufacturers, keeping in mind the aspirations of end consumers.”

–IANS

rv/vm