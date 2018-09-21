RIL partners with Vardhman Textiles to develop ‘R|Elan’ fabric

Ludhiana, Sep 26 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) has entered into a partnership with Vardhman Textiles to manufacture its “R|Elan” fabric.

As a part of this engagement, RIL’s “R|Elan” technical team will work closely with Vardhman to develop a variety of new manufacturing processes to manufacture specially engineered fabrics.

“The innovative high-quality fabric collection will straddle across the performance and sustainable themes in formals, casuals and other women wear segments,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“R|Elan technical team will provide the technical knowhow, specifications and parameters to ensure the best quality fabric is produced.”

R|Elan technologies have emerged out of RIL’s research and development efforts and its vast expertise in fibres manufacturing.

RIL has partnered with more than 30 players that are equipped to produce new-age fabrics using R|Elan technologies.

