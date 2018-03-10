RIL seeks collaboration with Estonia for e-governance solutions for India

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) In a meeting with an Estonian government delegation, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (RIL) Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday expressed his desire to collaborate with the country to develop better e-governance solutions for India.

A statement from the company said Ambani envisaged to make lives better for millions in India by replicating innovative solutions offered by Estonia into the Indian context.

The statement said that Ambani also expressed his interest in the “e-residency programme” of Estonia which will empower him with easy access to the entire European Union (EU) for his existing business while sitting in India.

The e-Residency programme — which offers startups access to a government-issued digital ID, thus enabling the opening of a global EU company fully online while working from anywhere in the world — is the gateway to do business in Europe, said Ambani.

“We believe your solutions are easily scalable to India. We wish to have a very close cooperation with your talent in Estonia,” he added.

The delegation from Estonia — the country where 99 per cent of the public services are available online 24/7 — comprised of Urve Palo, Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT, Viljar Lubi, Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development and Riho Kruuv, Ambassador of Estonia to India.

