Riley blasts distributors for not carrying ‘black movie’

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) “Sorry to Bother You” director Boots Riley, also a rapper, has slammed international distributors claiming they have refused to carry a black movie.

“Even though we are outperforming a gang of other movies, distributors are claiming ‘black movies’ don’t do well internationally and are treating it as such,” Riley, who made his feature directorial debut with the film, posted on Twitter, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Sorry to Bother You”, a science fiction comedy film, has made around a total of $14 million in its fourth weekend in the US.

