Rina Dhaka, Nitin Bal Chauhan to mentor fashion students

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Designers Rina Dhaka, Nitin Bal Chauhan and Rimzin Dadu are some of the fashion experts who will be part of a Designer’s Club workshop for a group of fashion students here.

Ujjwal Dubey and Gautam Kalra too will be a part of the first Designer’s Club workshop, wherein they will mentor a group of students from Pearl Academy on July 27. This is in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the country’s apex fashion body.

Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy, said in a statement: “Through this initiative many more students can get first hand advice and experience with some of the great designers of India.”

The collaboration aims to provide students with the knowledge and expertise which goes beyond the campus environment.

“Through one to one interaction with renowned designers, the students will get an opportunity to understand the operational aspect of the fashion industry keeping them abreast with the evolving trends. This will open up a plethora of options for them within the fashion domain. I am glad to be part of the process of nurturing young talent who will define the future of fashion and design in the coming years,” said FDCI President Sunil Sethi.

–IANS

