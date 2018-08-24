RInfra gets Rs 1,907 cr Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway package

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 1,907 crore package of the ambitious Rs 46,000 crore ‘Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway’ (NMSCE), a spokesperson said.

Package-7 of the NMSCE to be completed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis extends 51 km from Bade village to Sawargaon Mal village in Buldhana district.

Last May, RInfra had emerged as the lowest bidder for this package (named Buldhana West) which will be completed at a cost of Rs 1,907 crore within 30 months, said the spokesperson.

The work, on behalf of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of a six-lane expressway and associated structures and project facilities, said RInfra EPC CEO Arun Gupta.

“This is a flagship project of Maharashtra government and will provide excellent connectivity between Mumbai and Nagpur. This marquee project will add great value to our flourishing order book, which exceeds Rs 10,000 crore in Maharashtra,” Gupta added.

A pet project of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the NMSCE Greenfield Project is divided into 16 packages and will zip through 10 districts, 26 sub-districts and 392 villages, slashing the travel time between the state capital and the second capital from the present 18 to just eight hours.

It will help the state prosper through a holistic process that integrates road connectivity with sustainable rural development through an agri-business ecosystem and multi-dimensional sub-projects.

The NMSCE project will get an extra boost with a proposal to twin a railway line, a first such coordinated move to execute a transportation project in the country.

The Mumbai-Nagpur section will be a part of the proposed high speed rail corridor between Howrah and Mumbai, the diamond quadrilateral rail project.

RInfra said it is equally well-positioned to garner a sizeable market share in the transport, defence, ports sectors besides executing mega projects like the Rs 33,000-crore 3,960-MW power project in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh.

The other major projects being handled by RInfra include the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project – which will be the northern extension of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Mumbai Metro elevated project packages, with plans to win orders of around Rs 50,000-crore by FY-2019, Gupta said.

–IANS

qn/pgh/bg