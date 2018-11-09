RInfra’s Q2 consolidated total income rises 16% YoY

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Wednesday reported a year-on-year rise of 16 per cent in its consolidated total income for the second quarter of 2018-19.

According to the company, the total income increased to Rs 6,683 crore from Rs 5,739 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

“Q2 FY19 net profit of Rs 4,477 crore against Rs 544 crore in Q2 FY18, an increase of 723 per cent YoY (year-on-year), prior to one-time provision of Rs 4,200 crore,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, the firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during Q2 rose by 45 per cent to Rs 2,440 crore against Rs 1,681 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Among the key highlights of the quarter, the company’s EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business had an order book of Rs 27,800 crore as on September 30, 2018.

“Won 51 kms Mumbai Nagpur Expressway package 7 project worth Rs 1,900 crore,” the statement said.

In the road infrastructure segment, the company’s revenue increased by 14 per cent to Rs 289 crore from all 11 projects in Q2 FY19.

Further, RInfra earned revenue worth Rs 84 crore in Q2 FY19 from its Mumbai Metro One project.

Besides, the reveneue from the company’s Delhi distribution business stood at Rs 4,544 crore in Q2 FY19.

In arbitration awards, the company won the Delhi Metro arbitration award against DMRC worth Rs 5,600 crore including interest.

“Hon’ble Delhi HC has directed DMRC to service entire debt of DAMEPL (Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd) worth Rs 1,618 crore,” the statement said.

