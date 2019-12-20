Ring in 2020 amid fun, food and music

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) Start the new year on the right celebratory note and get ready to sip, dine and dance the night away as we compile a few options for you to choose from.

Exquisite offering at Hyatt Regency Delhi

What better way to ring in the new year than to witness the impeccable service and lavish gastronomy at the iconic symbol of hospitality and grandeur, Hyatt Regency Delhi. Set to be an all out celebration, get ready to sip, dine and dance the night away with an exquisite feast and festivities which are sure to put you in a festive mood. This year’s celebrations promise to be nothing short of an extravaganza with Hyatt Regency Delhi’s exclusive New Year package ‘Aangan Reloaded’.

Valid on December 31, 2019 with check out on January 1 at Rs 20,020 plus taxes per couple.

Culinary celebrations for New Year’s Eve include: An Oriental Feast at ‘The China Kitchen’, An Italian affair at ‘La Piazza’, Dramatic dining at ‘TK’s Oriental Grill’, Tête-à-Tête at ‘Café’.Ring in the year at Le Meridien Gurgaon

Come indulge in appetising delights, paired with impeccable services at Le Méridien Gurgaon. Start your year on the right celebratory note and get ready to sip, dine and dance the night away with exquisite festivities.

Grand New Year Eve dinner at Latest Recipe on December 31

Timings: 7:30 pm onwards

Indulge in a multi-cuisine grand dinner buffet along with a live band and post-dinner refreshments at Longitude Bar.

Price without alcohol – Rs 2,950

Celebrate the last day of the year at Bella Cucina

Timings – 7:30 pm onwards.

Enjoy a curated dinner by Chef Roberto Apa along with live music to add to the experiential dining experience. Exclusive private dining facility is available.

Price without alcohol – Rs 3,250

There are exclusive new year eve party packages as well.

Festive indulgences at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, New Delhi offers everything guests could wish for this party season from tailor-made dining offers, an enchanting atmosphere with cheerful rhythms and free-flowing select beverages. Rev up your New Year’s Eve with friends and family with our curated special gourmet offerings.

Participating outlets:

Zing @ Rs 8,800 AI per couple

Elaborate International Buffet with Unlimited IMFL or New Year mocktails and cocktails

Chutney, Bar+ Tandoor @ Rs 7,700 AI per couple

Pan-India Royal meal with Unlimited IMFL

Sakura @ Rs 6,600 AI Per Couple

Special Toshi Koshi Soba Zen menu with 180 ml of Sake

Venue: The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Bangla Sahib Road, New Delhi – 1

Time: Dinner 7.00 pm to 12.00 am on December 31

Get ready to dance at Radisson Blu MBD Noida

With renowned DJ Prikha and other international artistes performing live, get ready to dance the night away and welcome the new year with full fervor at Radisson Blu MBD Noida. The diners can relish expansive buffet spread with festive delicacies, exclusively crafted set menu by our master chefs. Relish an elaborated New Year Brunch in a sophisticated setting at SXVIII-The All Day Brasserie.

Date: December 31, January 1

Timing: 7.30 pm onwards (New Year eve Dinner) & 12.30pm- 4.00 pm (New Year Brunch)

Dhol Night with DJ Roger at Pier 38, Gurgaon

It’s time to bid farewell to an amazing 2019 and welcome another glorious year, and nothing can be a better way to do it than to party like there’s no tomorrow! And to sort your New Year’s Eve plan, Pier 38 is throwing an epic, kickass bash – Dhol Night Ft. DJ Roger who will be playing uplifting dhol and bhangra music!

Not only this, Pier 38 is also offering unlimited food and amazing drinks to keep you swinging and grooving all night long.

So, if you are the ‘desi-modern types’, then take your squad/soulmate to enjoy a truly memorable night that will take the “Party” scene to a next level. Head over to Pier 38 for a rocking NYE and put the floor on fire with foot-tapping Dhol beats with DJ Roger.

Venue: Pier 38 Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Date & Time- December 31, 8 PM onwards till midnight

Price: For early birds- (Exclusive of taxes) Rs 4,500 (Couple), Rs 3,000 (Male Stag), Rs 2,500 (Female Stag)

Romantic affair at The Immigrant Cafe

The Immigrant Cafe welcomes all the couples in town for a romantic affair over delectable full course meal. The cafe is hosting ‘Kiss at midnight’ event because they “love to witness love sprouting up at every corner”.

Date: December 31

Time: 7:30 PM onward

Venue: The Immigrant Cafe, Khan Market

Cost: Rs 8,000 for couple

Hola 2020 at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Ring out the old, ring in the new! Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru with an unlimited serving of beverages, bites and of course, an elaborate Gala buffet. Sway to the music of the live band and bring in this New year’s eve with your loved ones at One Atria Cafe or the Whiskey Bar or Tijouri. Avail the best of room packages for the new year’s eve.

Cost: Starting at Rs 1,999

Date and time: 8 pm onwards on December 31

New Year’s Gala at Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi & Gurgaon

Witness the magnificent New Year’s Gala Eve at Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket and Gurgaon, Baani Square. Spend an evening of sheer luxury stirred with an astonishing party atmosphere and enter into the New Year 2020 while you groove to the contemporary DJ beats.

Package details for Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket:

Restaurant name: High Spirits, Hilton Garden Inn, Saket

Price: Rs 9,999/- without stay and ? 15,999/- (with stay) per couple AI

Timings: 7:00 pm onwards on December 31

Package details for Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon:

Restaurant name: Glasshouse Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, Baani Square

Price: ? 8,000/- ++per couple

Restaurant name: Vibe- The Sky Bar, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, Baani Square

Price: ? 10,000/- ++ per couple

Timings: 7:00 pm onwards on December 31

Welcome 2020 at Saints N Sinners, Gurugram

Welcome the year 2020 with new resolutions and groovy dance moves. Celebrate your new year on the grand level with Saints N Sinners, Gurugram. The countdown has begun so, take out your warm fur coat and party hats. Celebrate the best night of the year organized by Saints N Sinners, Gurugram.

Add some new memories in your treasure with your friends, family and loved ones. Fill your Instagram with your party-perfect pictures. Witness the unique experience of the exquisite dishes specially curated by the Chef Sidharth Sharma. Relish an array of delicacies like- Herby Mushroom, Sesame chilli fish, Kabuli Shami, Mutton Chapli Kebab, Four Cheese pizza and many more.

Price: Rs 3,000/- onwards

Timings: 8 PM onwards

Bring in 2020 with DJ Princeology at Locura Play and Pour

Locura Play and pour is all set to celebrate the New Year 2020 eve featuring DJ Princeology. The place offers a huge terrace and an exciting menu to accommodate both your dancing moves and foodie blues. Fabulous place to rock the party with truffle malai tikka, Nawabi samosa donught chat and falafal hummus with pita. The carving of quality food with unique styles and techniques will surely make your night mesmerizing.

Cost: Package for IMFL and imported starts from Rs 3,000.

Timings: Open till 12 midnight

Party under the stars with Romeo Lane

Romeo Lane in Civil lines is bringing the new year 2020 with the most perfect party vibes. Ring in the party by grooving to the beats of DJ KJ , the official DJ of Guru Randhawa .

Cost: Package starts at Rs 9000 per couple.

