Ringwald doesn’t want her movies to be remade

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Veteran actress Molly Ringwald says she would be devastated if her films in the 1980s — “Pretty in Pink”, “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles” — were remade.

Ringwald, 50, said that she would love to see a movie inspired by her 1980s films, but would be devastated if they were remade, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked whether she would feel nostalgic if “Pretty in Pink” was remade, Ringwald told InStyle magazine: “No! Never! I wouldn’t want ‘The Breakfast Club’ or ‘Sixteen Candles’ re-made either. I feel like those movies were so perfect for the time”.

“I would love it if someone made a movie that was inspired by one of those films, but they’d have to adapt it for today. Life has changed,” she added.

–IANS

ks/nn/