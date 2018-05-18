Rinse, exfoliate, moisturise: Face care for men

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A lot of men don’t pay attention to their skin and let it suffer. Just take out a few minutes from your busy schedule and rinse, tone, exfoliate, moisturise daily without fail for a lasting youthful skin, suggest experts.

Shubhika Jain, Founder of RAS Luxury Oils, and Megha Asher, Founder of Juicy Chemistry have listed a regime important for men:

* If you use soap to clean your skin, it is one of the biggest mistakes. Soap strips your skin off of nutrients that are necessary. Men need skin exfoliation to remove the dead skin. Using a natural, herbal/home-made scrub can help you remove impurities and other debris that are clogged in the pores along with keeping the skin healthy.

Men who shave will find that their cleanser helps ensure the razor has a clean shaving surface to avoid ingrown hairs and razor burn.

* Always moisturise. Since your skin is tougher and is thicker, it tends to get rough very easily. Hence, it needs its moisture. In addition to that, not all moisturisers are the same. One of the best ways to ensure proper hydration is to use a face oil or a face serum.

It is a myth that using oil on an oily face makes it oilier. Actually it is the reverse of that. Super absorbent face oils are like elixirs and help in balancing the sebum production and controlling oil production.

You can also try active plant ingredients like a light aloe vera gel based moisturiser, that works best naturally by hydrating skin and protecting against the damaging, age-accelerating effects of UVA and UVB rays and seal moisture into the skin.

* Toners keep you refreshed on the go while making your skin look dewy and naturally glowy. They also balance the oil levels in the skin. The toner can be used before and after cleansing the face.

* Face scrubs help in exfoliating and removing dead skin cells that makes the skin look dull. It helps to prepare the skin for shaving. Scrub 1-3 times a week depending on the skin type for a better looking skin.

* Applying sunscreen: Men are not as conscious about their sunscreen use as women, but they should be. UV rays lead to accelerated skin aging and can cause skin cancer. It is important to wear a sunscreen if you are going to be outdoors for more than 30 minutes.

One of the most common causes of wrinkles and premature ageing is sun exposure and damage. Using a daily SPF cream will significantly help your skin in the fight against ageing and also decrease the risk of UV-induced skin damage.

* Many men shave either daily or every few days. Shaving products should protect and moisturise the skin. They should also be mild and soothing; harsh products can remove the skin’s natural lipids which are already under pressure from shaving.

