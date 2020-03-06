RioCan presents plan to replace Shoppers World mall with mixed-used neighbourhood

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust unveiled its plans to demolish the existing Shoppers World mall and replace it with a mixed-used neighbourhood that includes around 5,000 residential units.

The plan was presented to Brampton’s Planning and Development Committee in January, providing detailed plans and concept drawings for the site.

Located at 499 Main St. South, Shoppers World sits on 21.5 hectares and has been a Brampton retail institution for more than 50 years.

The plan is to transform the area into a modern mixed-use urban community with three to 28-storey buildings and a townhouse complex on the north part of the site. Some of the units will be condos, while others will be rental apartment complexes.

The plan also includes 408,000 square feet of retail spaces spread out across the development, a transit hub incorporating the existing Brampton Gateway Terminal already on the site, new roads, and 88,000 square feet of institutional/community spaces.

Council still needs to sign off on final approval for the project.

The plan is receiving mixed reaction from surrounding residents. Some wonder about the level of congestion that will become the norm once new residents move in. The current plan of 5,000 residential units could mean 15 to 20,000 new residents and thousands of vehicles. But others believe that mixed-used development that feature smaller dwellings in close proximity makes good use of scarce land and prevents urban sprawl. -CINEWS