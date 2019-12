Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (IANS) India on Wednesday successfully placed into orbit its latest radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites from four countries using its PSLV rocket.

In the process, India touched 319 foreign satellite launch mark ever since 1999.

It was the 50th flight of PSLV rocket and 75th rocket mission for the Sriharikota rocket port.

