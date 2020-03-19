Rise in SL domestic violences cases amid COVID-19 curfew

Colombo, March 23 (IANS) The emergency unit of Colombo’s National Hospital has witnessed a rise in the number of domestic violence cases amid the nationwide curfew the Sri Lankan government imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said.

Head nurse Pushpa De Soysa told the Daily Financial Times on Sunday that the rise in numbers was seen since the curfew was imposed on March 20.

“I have spoken to several of these women who come for treatment. They have been manhandled or beaten up by their spouses,” she added.

As of Monday, Sri Lanka has reported a total of 82 confirmed coronavirus cases with no fatalities.

