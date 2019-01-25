Rise in temperature, rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The minimum temperature would increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday, bringing relief to people from the current cold wave conditions in the national capital, the Met said on Monday.

“From January 30 or Wednesday, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershower over some parts of Delhi. This will lead to a generally cloudy sky which will increase the minimum temperature,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Rain and thunderstorm are likely to continue on Thursday after which moderate levels of fog might cover the city during morning hours.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed cold wave conditions with the minimum and maximum temperature reaching 5.5 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, both three notches below the normal.

On Tuesday, cold wave conditions will see the city shiver in the morning and at night, with the minimum expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius.

Air pollution over Delhi continued to remain in the ‘poor’ range (267) for the third day straight and as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), it is expected to further deteriorate to ‘very poor’ over the next three days.

“Moderate wind speed is preventing the air quality to improve any further. Cold wave conditions and moderate fog is likely to prevail for the next two days. Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly,” the agency said.

In the national capital region, Ghaziabad at 254, Greater Noida at 236, and Noida at 254 also registered ‘poor’ air quality on Monday.

Across 35 areas in Delhi, where pollution is actively monitored, the average concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was 118 and 198 microgrammes per cubic meters, respectively, on Monday.

Concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 across 48 monitoring stations in the NCR stood at 108 and 184, respectively.

