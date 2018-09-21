Rising oil prices could climb further: Eni CEO

Rome, Sep 27 (IANS/AKI) Current market conditions could drive crude oil prices up “even higher” with “negative” consequences for producers and consumers, said the chief executive of Italy’s oil and gas giant Eni, Claudio Descalzi.

“This would be negative for all but market conditions could push prices up even higher,” Descalzi told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday but were still poised for a fifth consecutive quarter of gains. Crude price rises are being driven by the impending implementation of US sanctions to halt oil exports from Iran and a drop in exports from the major oil producer in the last three months of the year.

Asked if crude oil prices could hit 100 dollars a barrel, Descalzi said: “I won’t risk making a prediction.

“Market instability will have a predictable impact on consumers. And on the environment, given that at those (price) levels, many would revert to coal,” he said.

