Rising Students drub Pune City in IWL women’s football league

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Rising Students Club, Cuttack, thumped FC Pune City 5-0 to leapfrog table toppers Alakhpura FC in the inaugural edition of the Indian Womens League (IWL) football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Sunday.

A brace each from Jabamani Tudu (first and 15th minutes) and Sasmita Malik (47th, 73rd) led Rising Students to an easy win over Pune. Anju Tamang (44th) also scored for the Odisha club.

Rising Students stunned Pune by taking the lead as early as in the first minute when Jabamani Tudu’s back header bounced over an onrushing custodian and ended in the back of the net.

Ngoubi could have put another on the goal scoring tally with less than five minutes on the clock, but her volley from outside of the box caused little trouble for Rumpa Malik.

But Rising Students did not have to wait long. In the 15th minute, Jabamani’s ferocious shot from outside of the box crashed into the back of the net to double Rising Students’ lead.

The pressure from Rising Students was so much that even FC Pune City’s counter attacks resulted in nothing.

Anju Tamang took advantage of a faulty clearance and poked it home to give Rising Students a 3-0 lead in the 44th minute.

After the half-time break, Rising Students were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute when Laura handled the ball inside the penalty box. Sasmita slotted it with ease to make it 4-0.

They continued to attack and created chances at will. FC Pune City tried to minimise the deficit but failed to open their goal-scoring tally and 2016 AIFF Player of the Year Sasmita’s 73rd minute strike added gloss to the scoreline.

This win took Rising Students’ points tally to nine points from four matches.

