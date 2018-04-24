Risk-adaptive protection key to tackle modern security threats: Forcepoint

Taipei, April 27 (IANS) Enterprises need to move towards risk-adaptive protection to meet sophisticated cyber security threats that are growing exponentially, global cyber security company Forcepoint said here on Friday.

“With traditional approaches no longer working and breaches getting bigger, causing more damage and disruptions, the industry needs to move towards risk-adaptive protection to meet today’s sophisticated security threats,” George Chang, Forcepoint’s APAC president, said here.

Chang said that Forcepoint is driving an inflection point in the cybersecurity industry.

The company also released the list of its partner award winners during the gala dinner at its “APAC Channel Partner” conference in Taipei.

Forcepoint’s partner awards celebrate the global partner community and the innovation and value-added services they deliver to Forcepoint end-user customers.

Key channel partners from across the region attended the two-day event to learn more about Forcepoint’s human-centric security strategy and risk-adaptive protection.

“We are delighted to celebrate the success which investment in our human-centric security approach brings to our APAC network of partners,” said Chang.

The conference delivered insight to APAC partners on how focus at Forcepoint is shifting to the end user, by enabling risk-adaptive protection to continuously assess risk and automatically provide proportional enforcement that can be dialled up or down.

At the conference, key partners from across the region came together to learn more about Forcepoint’s transformation of cybersecurity and the opportunities to grow in 2018 and beyond.

To further support partners in delivering differentiated, human-centric cybersecurity capabilities, Forcepoint announced the appointment of Alex Lim as senior director of channels and alliances for Asia Pacific and Japan at Forcepoint.

Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines.

The Forcepoint “Human Point” system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems.

Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries.

–IANS

