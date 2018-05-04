Rita Ora to release girl power anthem

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora has joined forces with rapper Cardi B and fellow singers Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha for a new girl power anthem.

Ora revealed the all-star line-up for her forthcoming single, appropriately named “Girls”, on social media when she shared a photograph of a Scrabble board with each of the stars’ names, and the song titled, spelled out, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I’m so happy to finally announce my new single “Girls” feat some amazing powerful women who have inspired me so much!”

The track, which is set for release on May 11. It will mark her third collaboration with Charli, after teaming up for “Doing it” in 2015, and the remix for “After the afterparty” in 2016.

“Girls” is expected to feature on Ora’s upcoming second album, the long-delayed follow-up to her 2012 debut “Ora”.

