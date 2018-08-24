Rita Ora twerks in 1980s inspired fashion

London, Aug 26 (IAN Singer Rita Ora hit the stage for an eighties workout-inspired gig here.

She wore a skin-tight pink thong leotard, and confidently twerked on stage at G-A-Y bar, surrounded by her Lycra-clad back-up dancers on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Ora continued her vintage trend with a vibrant red sports bra teamed with a mustard yellow cropped jumper.

She also wore fishnet tights and striking blue leg warmers and white platform trainers.

She got fully into the eighties’ vibe with layers of sparkling costume jewellery.

–IANS

