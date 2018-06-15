Ritvik loves playing basketball (TV Snippets)

June 16 (IANS) Actor Ritvik Arora, who is playing Ahaan in “Tu Aashiqui”, says he has special love for basketball.

“Apart from acting, I’m very much into sports. I love to play basketball. It actually refreshes me. And brings lots of energy to work and concentrate. Apart from basketball I enjoy playing guitar and also love to relax in water or swim. They are my hobbies,” he said in a statement.

Ritvik Arora romances actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani in the show which airs on Colors.

-*-

I enjoy snake tales: Puneett Chouksey

Actor Puneett Chouksey, who plays the role of Adi in ‘Naagin 3’, says he enjoys snake tales and has snake memories from childhood.

“Snake tales are something I really enjoy since childhood. I remember during that time snakes use to come in our house and we use to call snake catchers so that he can leave them back in the jungles. Those people use to tell us different stories about snakes related to Lord Shiva and give us knowledge about their textures and colours. Its was really interesting to explore them,” Puneett said in a statement.

Puneett is known for shows like “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, “Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha”.

-*-

Manu Punjabi wishes to write for shows

Former “Bigg Boss” 10 contestant Manu Punjabi says he is ready to write for television and web series. He is also open to acting.

“After my success as a host for two seasons of Date to remember. Now I am looking ahead to write television shows and web series. I’m also open to act for challenging characters. I’m also open to host new shows,” he said.

–IANS

dc/bg