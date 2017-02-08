Rivaldo’s son joins Dinamo Bucharest

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 8 (IANS) The son of Brazilian football great Rivaldo has signed a three-year deal with Romanian giants Dinamo Bucharest.

Rivaldinho was presented with Dinamo’s No.9 shirt after passing a medical test on Tuesday, Dinamo said on their official website, reports Xinhua.

The 21-year-old striker joins the club from Brazil’s Internacional for an undisclosed fee. He spent last season on loan with Brazilian Serie B side Paysandu, scoring just one goal in eight appearances.

Rivaldo is regarded as one of Brazil’s greatest ever players, having scored 35 times in 74 internationals.

The 1999 World Footballer of the Year was a part of the Selecao team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Africa. He also played for FC Barcelona.

Dinamo Bucharest are currently fifth in Romania’s Liga 1 standings.

–IANS

