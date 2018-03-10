River Plate beat Boca Juniors to win Argentine Super Cup

Mendoza (Argentina), March 15 (IANS) River Plate defeated rivals Boca Juniors 2-0 to secure their first Argentine Super Cup here on Thursday.

Gonzalo Martinez opened the scoring at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in the western city of Mendoza by converting a penalty after Ignacio Fernandez was tripped by Edwin Cardona, reports Xinhua news agency.

Martinez then turned provider by laying off a slide-rule pass for Nacho Scocco to tap in from close range.

River qualified for the annual match by winning last year’s Copa Argentina while Boca earned a berth as the reigning first division champions.

It was just the sixth edition of the tournament, which has also been won by Arsenal de Sarandi, Velez Sarsfield, Huracan, San Lorenzo and Lanus since its inception in 2012.

–IANS

ajb/bg