River Plate beat Gremio 2-1 to reach Copa Libertadores final

Sao Paulo, Oct 31 (IANS) Argentina’s River Plate defeated Brazil’s Gremio 2-1 in Porto Alegre to advance to the Copa Libertadores final.

Defending champion Gremio came into the game with an advantage over River Plate with a 1-0 win in the first leg of the football tournament.

A goal in the 35th minute by Gremio’s Leonardo Gomes put the Brazilian side ahead on Tuesday night, reports Efe news.

However, the visitors were able to score an equalizer with a header in the 81st minute by Rafael Santos Borre, while Gremio’s Bressan was awarded a red card soon after.

In the 94th minute Gonzalo Martinez’s goal sealed River Plate’s place in the final.

River Plate could play against Boca Juniors from Argentina, or Brazil’s Palmeiras in the final.

–IANS

