River Plate defeats Emelec 2-1, tops Group D of Cope Libertadores

Buenos Aires, April 27 (IANS) Argentine club River Plate defeated Ecuador’s Emelec 2-1 to take top spot in Group D of the Copa Libertadores football tournament.

With the two goals made by Lucas Pratto and Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez, River Plate secured their second victory and managed to climb to the top of the group on Thursday, reports EFE news agency.

Emelec, which scored one goal by Ayrton Preciado, lost for the third time and remains at the bottom of Group D with only one point, an outcome that may hinder the Ecuadorian team’s aspiration to continue in the tournament.

River’s striker Lucas Pratto scored the first goal of the match in the 65th minute as he successfully beat the resistance from Emelec goalkeeper Dreer.

Then, in the 73rd minute, Pratto himself fought for the ball in the middle of the field and passed it to Gonzalo Martinez, who would subsequently launch it into Emelec’s net.

Shortly before the end of the game, in the 91st minute, Emelec forward Ayrton Preciado took a cross shot that went through the resistance of goalkeeper Armani.

After this victory, the Argentine team will face the Colombian Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota next week to secure their qualification to the round of 16, while Emelec will have to fight for their future in the tournament on May 16 in Rio de Janeiro against Flamengo.

–IANS

ajb/