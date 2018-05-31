River Plate eye permanent deal for midfielder Quintero

Buenos Aires, June 2 (IANS) River Plate are set to secure Colombia international midfielder Juan Quintero on a permanent deal, according to the Argentine football club’s president.

Quintero has been in impressive form for River since joining the Buenos Aires outfit from Porto on a 12-month loan in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We currently have a loan agreement with the option [of a permanent contract] and without doubt we will use it,” River Plate president Rodolfo D’Onofrio told reporters.

Porto are understood to have placed a four million-euro price tag on the 25-year-old.

Quintero is currently with Colombia’s national squad in Italy, where they are preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The South American team will start their campaign against Japan on June 19 before other Group H fixtures against Poland and Senegal.

