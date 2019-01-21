River Plate lose to Union Santa Fe

Buenos Aires, Jan 24 (IANS) River Plate’s lacklustre domestic form continued with a 1-2 home loss to Union Santa Fe in the Superliga Argentina football meet.

The visitors on Wednesday went ahead in the 37th minute at the Monumental courtesy of a Franco Fragapane penalty after Franco Troyansky was brought down by Kevin Sibille, reports Xinhua news agency.

Diego Zabala doubled Union Santa Fe’s lead in the 73rd minute by rifling in a first-time shot after Nelson Acevedo’s clever run and slide rule pass from the left.

Colombia international playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero gave the hosts a flicker of hope with a long range effort that deflected in off substitute Jonathan Bottinelli.

But Union Santa Fe held on to clinch their sixth win of the season and rise to 10th in the 26-team standings, 14 points behind leaders Racing Club.

River, who won the Copa Libertadores last month, slid to 12th with just 19 points from 13 matches.

