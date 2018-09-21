Riverbed unveils Microsoft product integrations

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Digital networking solution provider Riverbed Technology on Tuesday introduced Microsoft product integrations, enabling mutual customers to drive better business results.

Through Riverbed’s solution “SteelConnect”, customers will now be able to automate local branch path steering for Microsoft Office 365 via conventional Internet broadband.

SteelConnect Manager can also be used to connect to Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN, a global network backbone for managed site-to-site and branch-to-Azure connectivity, the company announced during the Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida.

“With today’s product enhancements, our customers have more options to instantly capitalise on the benefits of their Microsoft investments, whether it be in the cloud with Microsoft Azure or at the edge with Microsoft Hyper-V,” said Paul O’Farrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit at Riverbed.

“SteelFusion” is an extensible services platform that replaces all traditional edge infrastructure and enables enterprises and organisations to modernise remote IT infrastructure and operations for the digital age.

“As we continue to evolve our mutual offerings to provide increased value with advanced solutions, we enable our mutual customers to push boundaries towards a digital-first business,” added Gavriella Schuster, CVP, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft.

