RJD demands President’s rule in Bihar

Patna, June 15 (IANS) Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday demanded President’s rule in Bihar and said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unable to administer the state.

Tejashwi Yadav urged Governor Satyapal Malik to recommend President’s rule in Bihar in view of what he said was “total collapse of law and order” and the failure of administration to implement schemes and rampant corruption at all levels.

Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, wondered why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was keeping silence over the law and order situation in Bihar.

“BJP leaders used to describe RJD rule as jungle raj but now they should give some name to the ongoing rule. If today RJD was the ruling party, the BJP might not not have been silent.”

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav said the law and order situation in Bihar was shameful.

A day after a 45-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by nearly a dozen youths in Gaya district, he said the law and order situation had deteriorated so much that the Governor had to take note of it and intervene.D

“The Governor was forced to appeal that women and girl students can register their complaints at Raj Bhawan over phone if they face harassment before approaching a police station. This is a shame,” he said.

–IANS

