Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on Friday announced its support to the nationwide protest on September 10 called by the Congress against the hike in fuel prices, a party leader said here.

RJD state President Ramchandra Purve said thousands of party leaders and workers will participate in the protest across the state.

The RJD is a major ally of the Congress in Bihar.

–IANS

ik/qd/sed