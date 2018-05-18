RLSP launches campaign for inclusive judiciary

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Bihar-based Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on Sunday launched its “Halla Bol, Darwaza Khol” campaign aimed at advocating the cause of inclusiveness in the Indian judiciary system and creating awareness about the issue.

“RLSP has always stood by the disadvantaged sections of the society and this campaign is also in the same light,” said RLSP General Secretary Madhaw Anand at the launch of the nationwide campaign at the Constitution Club here.

Holding justice should not only be delivered, but should be seen as getting delivered, he said: “The current collegium system of appointment has led to nepotism and exclusion of marginalized sections of society. This has to change.”

Present on the occasion were party chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, retired Supreme Court Justice Bisheshwar Prasad Singh, constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap, former Delhi High Court judge Mool Chand Garg, among others.

Justice Singh said that appointment of the judges is decided by the President after discussion with the Chief Justice of India, and sought a way to make the process more transparent.

“Indian judicial system is passing through testing times. While on one hand, there are challenges like huge pendency of cases, delay in delivery of justice, alleged lack of transparency on the other hand, there is immense scope for reforms which will increase common people’s faith in Indian judicial system,” he said.

RLSP also called for an initiative to bring in reform to the judiciary through removal of collegium system and establishment of an All India Judicial Service for appointment and selection of judges.

Kashyap said that the appointment are not done according to the Constitution, and accused the judiciary of trying to change it.

Kushwaha said that lack of inclusiveness in the judicial system raises concerns.

“The low representation of economically backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes, women and other disadvantaged groups in Indian judiciary leads to perceived lack of faith of these sections of society in the judicial system which does not augur well for the institution,” he said.

–IANS

mgu/vd